Judges heed report on gender disparity in courts

Judges heed report on gender disparity in courts

New policies encourage speaking roles for young lawyers

By: Bennett Loudon September 12, 2017 0

A New York State Bar Association report on gender disparity in the legal profession has already had an impact in western New York courts. The report, released in early August, shows that female attorneys are underrepresented in courtrooms and in alternative dispute resolution venues. According to the report, female attorneys comprise about 25 percent of attorneys in ...

