Judgments Supreme and County Court for September 1, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for September 1, 2017

September 12, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ANTONUCCI, SHAYNA L 1881 CLARKSON PARMA TOWNLINE ROAD, HILTON, NY 14468 Favor: BARCLAYS BANK DELAWARE Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $2,721.36 BESS, RUBEN 3375 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA ...

