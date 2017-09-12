Don't Miss
Home / News / Paper airplane, sand among 12 finalists for Toy Hall of Fame

Paper airplane, sand among 12 finalists for Toy Hall of Fame

By: The Associated Press September 12, 2017 0

ROCHESTER — No-frills toys including the paper airplane, sand and play food are among 12 finalists vying for a place in the National Toy Hall of Fame. The contenders for the Class of 2017 were announced Tuesday. Also up for the honor are the board games Risk and Clue, the Magic 8 ball, Matchbox cars, My Little ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo