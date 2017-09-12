Parole denied for prison tailor who helped two killers escape

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Mary Esch September 12, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Parole has been denied to prison tailor Joyce Mitchell, who was sweet-talked into providing hacksaw blades, chisels and other tools that two killers used in a prison break that's the subject of a Showtime miniseries being filmed in the region where it happened. Mitchell will remain behind bars for at least two ...

