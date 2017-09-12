Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for September 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   VANDEVOORDE, ROBERT Appoints: OATHOUT, ELAINE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC, CHRISTIANA TRUST, Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC, DROZDIEL, DAVID L Appoints: BONSIGNORE, BARBARA FAZIO, ANGELO Appoints: FAZIO, NANCY HILL, IRVING J Appoints: LEPSCH, AIMEE C NICAS, ...

