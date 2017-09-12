Pro Bono Spotlight: Special thanks to VLSP’s debt clinic volunteers

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Volunteer Legal Services Project of Monroe County, Inc. has been helping low-income families with debt management almost since the day they opened their doors. VLSP has held monthly “Debt Clinics” since the days of Hanna Cohen and the St. Paul St. office address. VLSP staff attorney Karen Chung explained: “There are two sessions to the clinic: ...