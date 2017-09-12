Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Attorneys’ fees: Hines v. City of Albany

Second Circuit – Attorneys’ fees: Hines v. City of Albany

By: Daily Record Staff September 12, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Attorneys’ fees Appellate procedure – Costs Hines v. City of Albany 16-1056-cv Judges Livingston, Lohier, and Rakoff Background: The plaintiffs appealed from an order denying their motion for attorneys’ fees and costs after having been granted partial summary judgement on their claim under 42 USC §1983. Previously, the court had granted the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo