Don't Miss
Home / Law / Suspect pleads guilty in 1975 killing

Suspect pleads guilty in 1975 killing

Maryland sisters disappeared on trip to shopping center

By: The Associated Press September 12, 2017 0

BEDFORD, Va. — A convicted sex offender was sentenced to 48 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty in the deaths of two young Maryland sisters who vanished in 1975, a crime that went unsolved for four decades and haunted parents and children in the suburbs of Washington. Lloyd Lee Welch Jr. pleaded guilty to two ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo