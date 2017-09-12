Suspect pleads guilty in 1975 killing

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



BEDFORD, Va. — A convicted sex offender was sentenced to 48 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty in the deaths of two young Maryland sisters who vanished in 1975, a crime that went unsolved for four decades and haunted parents and children in the suburbs of Washington. Lloyd Lee Welch Jr. pleaded guilty to two ...