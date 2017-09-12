Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Texas mandates on the enforcement of immigration laws unconstitutional

Texas mandates on the enforcement of immigration laws unconstitutional

By: Scott Forsyth September 12, 2017 0

Local officials like to complain about state “mandates”: services, such as Medicaid and indigent legal defense, which the state requires local governments to furnish with little or no financial assistance. The officials conveniently forget their governments exist by virtue of an act of the legislature. If the legislature continues the existence on condition the governments render ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo