Don't Miss
Home / News / UR’s Seligman, complainants trade barbs over EEOC filing

UR’s Seligman, complainants trade barbs over EEOC filing

By: Daily Record Staff GINO FANELLI September 12, 2017 0

University of Rochester President Joel Seligman and a group of complainants have exchanged criticism following an equal employment opportunity commission (EEOC) complaint that alleged sexual misconduct by a professor in the school’s Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences and inaction by the university. The complaint—a 113-page document filed by Dr. Richard Aslin, Dr. Celeste Kidd, Dr. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo