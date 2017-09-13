Don't Miss
Home / News / Brockport’s Albrecht named NY teacher of the year

Brockport’s Albrecht named NY teacher of the year

By: The Associated Press September 13, 2017 0

A Brockport elementary school teacher has been named New York state's teacher of the year. The state's Board of Regents honored Christopher Albrecht on Tuesday, saying he has been a positive force in the lives of his students for more than 20 years. Albrecht teaches fourth grade at Fred W. Hill School in Brockport. While there, he ...

