Brockport’s Albrecht named NY teacher of the year

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Brockport elementary school teacher has been named New York state's teacher of the year. The state's Board of Regents honored Christopher Albrecht on Tuesday, saying he has been a positive force in the lives of his students for more than 20 years. Albrecht teaches fourth grade at Fred W. Hill School in Brockport. While there, he ...