Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Corporations Doing Business As for September 5, 2017

Corporations Doing Business As for September 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2017 0

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.   CUSTOM PHOTOGRAPHIC PRINTING Address: 693 EAST AVE SUITE B 400, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 BPM  LANDSCAPING Address: 7 GLEN ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14610 PITTSFORD PAINTING AND HOME IMPROVEMENT Address: 140   MALLARO   DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14622 LUCY’S LITTLE ANGELS Address: 209 ATKINSON ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo