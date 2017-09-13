Corporations Doing Business As for September 5, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. CUSTOM PHOTOGRAPHIC PRINTING Address: 693 EAST AVE SUITE B 400, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 BPM LANDSCAPING Address: 7 GLEN ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14610 PITTSFORD PAINTING AND HOME IMPROVEMENT Address: 140 MALLARO DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14622 LUCY’S LITTLE ANGELS Address: 209 ATKINSON ...