Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for September 14, 2017

Court Calendar for September 14, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2017 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 1122.0—People v Jahari Jones - Kristen McDermott - James P Maxwell 1123.0—People v Emmanuel L Sheppard - Charles J Greenberg - Harmony A Healy 1124.0—People v Arthur Lewis - Sara A Goldfarb - Nicole K Intschert 1125.0—People v Derrick Trotman - Piotr Banasiak - Victoria M White 1126.0—People v Andrew Jones - Timothy ...

