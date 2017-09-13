Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed September 5, 2017

Deeds filed September 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded September 5, 2017              73   Brighton LASCELL, DONNA H to LEE, HEATHER  et ano Property Address: 330 ALLENS CREEK ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11914  Page: 574 Tax Account: 137.20-1-10 Full Sale Price: $525,000 PEACOCK, LINDA  et ano to LIVE WELL FINANCIAL INC Property Address: 1703 BLOSSOM ROAD, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11914  Page: 306 Tax Account: 123.09-3-73 Full Sale Price: $114,844   Chili CALLAN-HARRIS, SUSANNE  et ano to BARRY, GAVIN ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo