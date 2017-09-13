Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for September 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   BROOME, CHARLETTA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,984.57 DEROUEN, LINDSAY M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,938.62 ENGLISH-BRITT, CYNTHIA D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,106.18 GABRIEL, THOMAS W Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $1,889.61 J&T SECURITIES INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $78,086.07 JACKSON, COREY J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $47,573.54 LEMMER, TERRY L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,905.51 LOCHNER, JESSICA ...

