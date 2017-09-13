Fourth Department – 911 records: Abate v. County of Erie, et al.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department 911 records Discovery – County Law exemption – Proper scope Abate v. County of Erie, et al. CA 17-00162 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: An intense winter storm stranded the plaintiff’s husband inside his vehicle. He called 911 at 3:50 a.m. to report his predicament. The dispatcher instructed him ...