Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – 911 records: Abate v. County of Erie, et al.

Fourth Department – 911 records: Abate v. County of Erie, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department 911 records Discovery – County Law exemption – Proper scope Abate v. County of Erie, et al. CA 17-00162 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: An intense winter storm stranded the plaintiff’s husband inside his vehicle. He called 911 at 3:50 a.m. to report his predicament. The dispatcher instructed him ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo