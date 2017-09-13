Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Burglary: People v. Colon

Fourth Department – Burglary: People v. Colon

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Burglary Plea – Knowingly entered – Rights on appeal – Search of home – Consent People v. Colon KA 15-01399 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him upon his plea of guilty of six counts of burglary. The defendant argued that the indictment should ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo