Fourth Department – Burglary: People v. Colon

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Burglary Plea – Knowingly entered – Rights on appeal – Search of home – Consent People v. Colon KA 15-01399 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him upon his plea of guilty of six counts of burglary. The defendant argued that the indictment should ...