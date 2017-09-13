Fourth Department – Child custody: Braga v. Bell

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Stable living environment – Educational needs Braga v. Bell CAF 16-01574 Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County Background: The petitioner father appealed from an order that granted the respondent mother primary physical custody of the subject child. The parties had an informal agreement wherein the mother had primary physical ...