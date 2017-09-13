Don't Miss
Judge Judy funds debate space to promote exchange of ideas

September 13, 2017

Judy Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, is funding a space for public debate at the University of Southern California. The forum, which was to be unveiled Tuesday night, will host the USC Annenberg Debate Series. The university said the series will bring together people with different perspectives, including leaders and students. Sheindlin, a retired New York judge, ...

