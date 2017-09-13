Judge Judy funds debate space to promote exchange of ideas

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Judy Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, is funding a space for public debate at the University of Southern California. The forum, which was to be unveiled Tuesday night, will host the USC Annenberg Debate Series. The university said the series will bring together people with different perspectives, including leaders and students. Sheindlin, a retired New York judge, ...