Judge to hear arguments on whether to lock up Pharma Bro

By: The Associated Press Tom Hays September 13, 2017 0

A judge is set to hear arguments about whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli are bad enough to put him behind bars. The hearing before U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto on a government demand to revoke the convicted Shkreli's bail was scheduled for Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn. A defense ...

