Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for September 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   WILLIAMS, CARMELLA 46 FERRIS STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Amount: $4,283.84 WRIGHT, MARK 394 MORTON ROAD, HAMLIN, NY 14464 Favor: KESSLER, LORELI Amount: $3,015.00 BAILEY, MELANA E 8318 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420 Favor: CLARKSON ...

