Lawsuit targets searches of electronic devices at US border

By: The Associated Press DEB RIECHMANN September 13, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the U.S. government's growing practice of searching laptops and cellphones at the border is unconstitutional because electronic devices now carry troves of private personal and business information. The government has vociferously defended its searches as critical to protecting the homeland. The Fourth Amendment of the Constitution prohibits unreasonable ...

