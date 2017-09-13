Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Revoked for September 5, 2017

Powers of Attorney Revoked for September 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 13, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney Revoked Permission to act on behalf of another person has been revoked.   MARINO, NIKELINE Appointee: MARINO, NIKELINE CONTRINO, CHRISTINE M Appointee: FORTE, COLLEEN GRAY, SHIRLEY Appointee: RILEY, FRANCES CAREY, KAREN R Appointee: CAREY, RONALD J LUPIANI, EDWARD J Appointee: HART, BARBARA ALLEN, EDWARD K Appointee: CARR, ROBERT KOZLOWSKY, MOLLY L Appointee: ROTHFUSS, MARY LOU ROTHFUSS, MARY LOU Appointee: ROTHFUSS, TERRY E CHILLE, GUNTER H Appointee: CHILLE, MICHELLE HEIZYK, SANDRA `W Appointee: HEIZYK, MICHAEL ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo