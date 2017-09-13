Don't Miss
Home / Law / Supreme Court allows Trump administration ban on most refugees

Supreme Court allows Trump administration ban on most refugees

By: The Washington Post September 13, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed with the Trump administration Tuesday and put on hold a lower-court decision that would have allowed more refugees to enter the country. The court issued a one-paragraph statement granting the administration's request for a stay of the latest legal maneuvering involving the president's executive order on immigration. There were no ...

