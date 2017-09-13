Don't Miss
Xerox sued over leasing fees and business practices

California company seeks class-action certification

By: Bennett Loudon September 13, 2017 0

A California company has filed a federal lawsuit against Xerox Corp., seeking class-action status, claiming the global document technology company charges excessive and illegal fees for services, equipment and supplies. “Xerox induces individuals and entities to contract for equipment and supply services without disclosing the true cost of such services,” according to the 22-page complaint filed ...

