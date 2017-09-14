Don't Miss
Home / Law / Contempt motion filed against judge

Contempt motion filed against judge

Plaintiff wants her fined and jailed if necessary

By: Bennett Loudon September 14, 2017 0

The company that operates Cornhill Landing Apartments has accused Rochester City Court Judge Ellen Yacknin of contempt of court and wants her fined and possibly jailed for refusing to obey a decision by Monroe County Court Judge Christopher Ciaccio, who reversed a decision by Yacknin in a landlord-tenant case. Andrew J. Dick, in-house counsel at Mark ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo