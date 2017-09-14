Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for September 15, 2017

Court Calendar for September 15, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. RICHARD A. DOLLINGER 9:30 a.m. 2—Adams v Flinn – Trevett Cristo – David R Coletti – Michael A Guarino 3—Buchholz v Buchholz – Steven B Levitsky – Marilyn J Palumbo 4—Lo Re v Lo Re – Marilee G Sercu – Michael D Schmitt 5—Mitchell v Mitchell – Jeffrey M Jayson – Legal Aid Society – Dumas and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo