Deeds filed September 6, 2017

Deeds filed September 6, 2017

September 14, 2017

Deeds   Recorded September 6, 2017              68   Brighton DELUKE, IAN B to DAVIS PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 135 EDGEWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11915  Page: 443 Tax Account: 137.18-3-13 Full Sale Price: $140,000 MASON, LYNDSEY  et ano to LAGUIO-VILA, MARYROSE R et ano Property Address: 139 IRVING ROAD, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11915  Page: 242 Tax Account: 137.10-4-35 Full Sale Price: $253,000   Chili GOODNESS, WILLIAM L to PALADINO, JASON S et ...

