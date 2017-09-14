Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Gardner v. Chester

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident – Rear-end collision – Sudden lane change Gardner v. Chester CA 16-01733 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained when his vehicle was struck from behind by a pickup truck operated and owned by the defendants. The ...