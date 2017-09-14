Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for September 6, 2017

Don't Miss
September 14, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BAKER, CHRISTINE 19 NISA LANE, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: BRU-MAR HOMES INC Attorney: JOHN J PISATURO ATTY Amount: $2,888.13 BLOOM, SHANIEQWA 242 MILFORD STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14615 Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC Attorney: FORSYTH HOWE ODWYER KALB & ...

