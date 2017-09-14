Mortgages filed September 6, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 6, 2017              93   Brockport CHAMBRY, MICHAEL & CHAMBRY, PAMELA J Property Address: 15 OLD ELM DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2511 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $222,750.00 FRADELLA, JEANNE C & FRADELLA, RAYMOND A Property Address: 224 HOLLYBROOK RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2536 Amount: $25,000.00   East Rochester DELORME, STEFANY L & GARRAND, LAURA J Property Address: 219 EAST AVE, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1505 Lender: ESL FEDERAL ...

