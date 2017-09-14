Second Circuit – Class action: In re Petrobras Securities

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Class action Securities transactions – Definitions of class – Presumption of reliance In re Petrobras Securities 16-1914-cv Judges Hall, Livingston, and Garaufis Background: The appellants challenge the certification of two classes asserting claims under the Securities Exchange Act and the Securities Act. First, they challenge the definitions of the two classes as ...