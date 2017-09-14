Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump denies ‘deal’ with Democrats on young immigrants, DACA

Trump denies ‘deal’ with Democrats on young immigrants, DACA

By: The Associated Press Erica Werner and Jill Colvin September 14, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump denied Thursday an assertion by Congress' top two Democrats that they reached an agreement with him that would preserve protections for young immigrants in the U.S. illegally while providing border security enhancements, but not the Southern wall he has coveted. "No deal was made last night on DACA," known as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo