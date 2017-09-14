Trump: GOP leaders ‘on board’ in immigration talks

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants living illegally in America and declared that Republican leaders were "very much on board." But Trump, speaking to reporters before surveying hurricane damage in Florida, pushed back against ...