Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for September 18, 2017

Court Calendar for September 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2017 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Southeast Towers Associates LP v Anthony Harris, et al, 10 Manhattan Square Drive – William C Dedes 2—Insetstone LLC v Alexis Hughes, 102 Carter St – William M Higgins 3—America Real Estate Investment Group v Najee Wilson, 229 Dewey Ave – William M Higgins 4—Raines Park Realty Partners LLC v Laurice Watson, 877 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo