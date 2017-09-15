Fourth Department – Breach of contract: Hammond v. Smith

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Breach of contract Partnership agreement – Intention Hammond v. Smith CA 16-01498 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action alleging damages for breach of an oral partnership between the parties to develop and market a new lithographic tool. The plaintiff appealed from a judgment granting the ...