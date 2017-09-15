Fourth Department – Driver’s license: Gurnsey v. Deputy Commissioner, New York State Dept. of Motor Vehicles

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Driver’s license Relicensing regulations – Void-for-vagueness Gurnsey v. Deputy Commissioner, New York State Dept. of Motor Vehicles CA 16-02216 Appealed from Supreme Court, Orleans County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding against the respondent seeking to annul the determination denying his application for a new driver’s license. Before his ...