Judge Wolford speaks at GRAWA new member reception

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



As the 35th president of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys, Jodie Ryan opened the meeting portion of the annual New Member Reception at the offices of Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC, this year’s event host, welcoming all and introducing Program Co-Chairs Stacey Trien and Destini Bowman. Before presenting new GRAWA members, Trien introduced U.S. ...