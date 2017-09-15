Justice Dollinger teaches while entertaining

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

You can take state Supreme Court Justice Richard A. Dollinger out of the courtroom, but you can’t take the courtroom out of Dollinger. When he listens to the song Uptown Girl, Dollinger hears Billy Joel using reputation evidence to describe her. When Joel sings New York State of Mind, Dollinger asks himself, “How does he get to ...