Lawyers ask judge to rethink decision

Lawyers ask judge to rethink decision

City says claim against former chief should be dismissed

By: Bennett Loudon September 15, 2017 0

Attorneys for the city of Rochester are asking a federal judge to reconsider her decision to allow a civil claim against former Rochester Police Chief James M. Sheppard in a lawsuit accusing three officers of knocking a man out of his wheelchair and hitting him as he waited for a bus in May 2013. On Sept. ...

