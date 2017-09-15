Second Circuit – Use of deadly force: Callahan v. County of Suffolk

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Use of deadly force Justification – Jury instruction Callahan v. County of Suffolk 16-336-cv Judges Parker, Raggi, and Droney Background: The plaintiff appealed from a jury verdict finding the defendant police officer did not use excessive force in the fatal shooting of the decedent. Ruling: The Second Circuit vacated and remanded. The court ...