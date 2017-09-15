Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Use of deadly force: Callahan v. County of Suffolk

Second Circuit – Use of deadly force: Callahan v. County of Suffolk

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit  Use of deadly force Justification – Jury instruction Callahan v. County of Suffolk 16-336-cv Judges Parker, Raggi, and Droney Background: The plaintiff appealed from a jury verdict finding the defendant police officer did not use excessive force in the fatal shooting of the decedent. Ruling: The Second Circuit vacated and remanded. The court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo