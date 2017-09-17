Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed September 7, 2017

Deeds filed September 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded September 7, 2017              53   Brighton BOLAND, MARY E et ano to WRIGHT, KATHLEEN A Property Address: 40 POPLAR WAY, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11915  Page: 533 Tax Account: 137.18-4-52 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili HAMILTON, KAREN Z et ano to DANISH, TIMOTHY Property Address: 143 MORGAN ROAD, CHILI 14546 Liber: 11915  Page: 648 Tax Account: 187.02-1-9 Full Sale Price: $146,000 STOCKTON, DONA F to STOCKTON, DONA F et ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo