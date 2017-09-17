Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for September 7, 2017

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for September 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2017 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it. KANE, DENISE Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC         ; KINTZ, CHRISTOPHER Favor: ASSET ACCEPTANCE LLC      ; KNERR, CHRISTOPHER M Favor: FIVE STAR BANK     ; LAROCQUE, DENNIS J Favor: ATLANTIC CREDIT AND FINANCE INC    ; LASHER, KIMBERLY A Favor: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo