Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for September 7, 2017

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it. KANE, DENISE Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC ; KINTZ, CHRISTOPHER Favor: ASSET ACCEPTANCE LLC ; KNERR, CHRISTOPHER M Favor: FIVE STAR BANK ; LAROCQUE, DENNIS J Favor: ATLANTIC CREDIT AND FINANCE INC ; LASHER, KIMBERLY A Favor: ...