Upcoming Foreclosures as of Sept. 18, 2017

September 17, 2017

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 20 Angean Dr Webster 14580 09/18/2017 09:00 AM Fein Such & Crane, LLP $100,729.99 255 Sawyer St Rochester 14619 09/19/2017 09:30 AM Frenkel Lambert Weiss Weisman $137,170.39 59 Westchester Ave ...

