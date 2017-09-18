IP Frontiers: Allergan and New York Native American tribe partner to protect drug patents

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, whose Akwesasne territory straddles the U.S.-Canadian border in Franklin County, New York, and the provincial boarder between Ontario and Quebec, recently parlayed its sovereign immunity into several valuable pharmaceutical patents and a significant revenue stream. Allergan PLC, a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, transferred six patents covering its ...