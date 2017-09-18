Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / IP Frontiers: Allergan and New York Native American tribe partner to protect drug patents

IP Frontiers: Allergan and New York Native American tribe partner to protect drug patents

By: Commentary: Kristian E. Ziegler September 18, 2017 0

The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, whose Akwesasne territory straddles the U.S.-Canadian border in Franklin County, New York, and the provincial boarder between Ontario and Quebec, recently parlayed its sovereign immunity into several valuable pharmaceutical patents and a significant revenue stream. Allergan PLC, a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, transferred six patents covering its ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo