Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed September 8, 2017

Mortgages filed September 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff September 18, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 8, 2017              175   Brighton YELLE, AMY G & YELLE, JOSEPH F Property Address: 77 WENDOVER RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2345 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $15,000.00   Churchville MITCHELL, COLLINS Property Address: 15 PARISH RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9549 Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $8,000.00 MITCHELL, COLLINS & COLLINS, VALERIE Property Address: 15 PARISH RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9549 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $137,750.00   East Rochester CICERO, HANNAH R Property ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo