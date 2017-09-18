Don't Miss
Home / News / Nominations sought for two criminal defense attorney awards

Nominations sought for two criminal defense attorney awards

By: Daily Record Staff September 18, 2017 0

The deadlines are approaching for nominations for two prestigious awards for criminal defense lawyers presented by the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office. Nominations are being sought for The Award for Excellence in Indigent Adult Representation in Family Court and the Jeffrey A. Jacobs (Jacobs) Award. Award for Excellence in Indigent Adult Representation recognizes an attorney who practices ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo