Old lawsuit going to trial

Former inmate sues over denied parole

By: Bennett Loudon September 18, 2017 0

A 15-year-old federal suit filed by a former state prison inmate against state officials who tried to deny him parole is scheduled to go to trial in a week. Albert Lopez Victory, who is now 76 and lives in Brooklyn, filed his complaint in January 2002 alleging that state officials conspired to violate his right to ...

