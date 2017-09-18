Old lawsuit going to trial

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A 15-year-old federal suit filed by a former state prison inmate against state officials who tried to deny him parole is scheduled to go to trial in a week. Albert Lopez Victory, who is now 76 and lives in Brooklyn, filed his complaint in January 2002 alleging that state officials conspired to violate his right to ...