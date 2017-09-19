Calif. lawmakers approve bill protecting immigrant tenants

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

California lawmakers, already engaged in a high-profile battle against the Trump administration over its opposition to "sanctuary cities" and "dreamers," have approved a measure aimed at bolstering the housing rights of undocumented immigrants. The legislature passed the Immigrant Tenant Protection Act, which prohibits landlords from reporting, or even threatening to report, the immigration status of their ...