Corporations Doing Business As for September 11, 2017

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. PAW PRINTS Address: 18 RICHLAND STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 MICKEY AND MINNIES ADVENTURELAND Address: 55 LAPHAM STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14615 ROC LANE COMPANY Address: 99 MARYLAND ST, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 LILY PAD DAYCARE Address: 2004 FAIRPORT 9 MILE POINT ROAD, ...